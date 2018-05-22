Shirley Temple Carroll 77, of Lexington Park, MD departed this life on May 14, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown MD, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 8, 1940 in Baltimore, MD.

Shirley received her education in the St. Mary’s County, Maryland Public School System. She was an active member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church until her illness. She worked as a housekeeper for Raley’s Home Furnishing in Lexington Park, Maryland for 15 years. Shirley enjoyed playing BINGO, going on gambling (casino) trips, cooking, being with her family and friends, and most of all talking to her sister (Rosalie) on the phone for hours.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosia Beale and Howard White, husband, Thomas Carroll, her sons, Thomas Jr., Cameron Carroll, her brothers, Leroy, Leonard White; grandson, Joseph D. Carroll Jr.; sisters-in-law, Lucy Dudley and Helen Robinson; brothers–in-law, Talbert, Charles and Augustus Carroll.

She leaves fond memories in the hearts of her loving children, Robert, Juanita, Darren, Rose, Carlos, Shirley, Jacqueline, David (Candy) Carroll, Patricia White (Ray) Fenwick, all of Lexington Park, MD and Pamela White, of Baltimore MD, eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one sister, Rosalie Fenwick, of Baltimore MD, sisters- in-law, Sarah Chase, Virginia Porter and Annie Carroll, brothers-in-law, Francis, Paul Carroll all of Lexington Park, MD. A special granddaughter Shelly Milburn, who help cared for her during her illness (aka Shirley’s dumpling), and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and a special friend Yvonne Watts. Shirley will truly be missed.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653, from 9:00-10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Scott Woods at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Derrick Carroll, Carroll Milburn, Jr., Mark Fenwick, Jr., LaVonte King, Juwan Carroll and Keyonta Yorkshire. Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Chase, Joseph Wilson, Jamie Pulliam and Leroy White, Jr.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A