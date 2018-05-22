Kimberly (Kim) Yeager, 38, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on May 15, 2018.

Born on August 23, 1979 in Prince Georges County, she was the daughter of James Edward Yeager and the late Sandra K. Yeager.

Kim is survived by her son, Logan Bayne Myers, her husband, Michael Andrade, brother’s Billy Yeager and Darin Woodard, and 3 nephews and 1 niece.

Kim attended Lackey High School. Over the years, Kim dedicated her time to being a caregiver to her father and was devoted to him as well as her son, Logan, who was her heart and soul. Kim enjoyed music and loved to go out dancing. She loved the beach, fishing or anything to do with being around the water. She had a great love of animals, especially cats and dogs. She had openness about her and made a friend everywhere she would go. She loved spending time with the people she loved most.

Family and friends received for Visitation on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 6-7PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 7PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

