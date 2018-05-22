Anna Virginia Garity, 72

Anna Virginia Garity, age 72, passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018 after fighting a difficult battle with colon cancer. Anna was born October 24, 1945, in Falling Waters, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Richard F. House, Sr. and late Nina Unger House.

The most important things to Anna were family, friends, country music and the great state of West Virginia. She loved being the baby sister to Charles, Rocky, George, June and Margaret. She loved her parents and siblings fiercely and taught her children the importance of family. She grew up in Gerrardstown, WV and is a graduate of Musselman High School.

In 1965, Anna left her beloved West Virginia and moved to Washington, DC to begin working for an optical company. This is where she met the love of her life, James Garity. They married in 1966 and had 5 children: Lisa Michele, Stephanie Ann, Jamie Lynn, Patrick James and Daniel Craig. They moved to Waldorf, Maryland in 1972 to raise their growing family. It was here that they met their life-long best friends, the Salpecks.

In addition to raising five busy children, Anna was a Licensed Daycare Provider for over 25 years. She enjoyed taking college courses to further her knowledge on early childhood education. She was also a girl scout leader and CCD teacher. You could often find her camping with her family and friends. She was an amazing country cook who cooked a full country dinner for her children every night until they were grown.

Perhaps her most rewarding job was becoming a grandmother in 1998 with the birth of her grandson, Collin Ryan followed by Corgan Alex, Ethan Brent, Amara Danielle, Kailla Megan, Sarina Grace, Daniele Michele, Isaac Joseph and Karissa Lauren. Being Nana to her grandchildren brought Anna great joy. She was often found sneaking treats to many of her grandchildren sitting on and around her lap. Anna loved listening to country music. This brought her great joy after the death of her son, Daniel. She also loved her dogs, Jackson and Bella.

Other than her children and grandchildren, Jim Garity remained the greatest love of her life. Anna said it best on a facebook post in February, “Jim is the love of my life. God blessed me the day that I met him. It has been over fifty years and we are still going strong. I don’t think I would be able to face what is happening right now without the love and support of this wonderful man. We are Garity strong.” Her other great love was the state of West Virginia. After living in Maryland for over 40 years, she never thought of herself as anything but a West Virginia country girl.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Nina House, her brothers Roscoe and George House, her sister, Margaret Turner, her grandson, Ethan Brent Winegar and her beloved son, Daniel Craig Garity.

Anna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Garity; her children, Lisa Michele McCluney (James), Stephanie Winegar, Jamie Garity-Yousaf, Patrick Garity (Amber) and her 8 grandchildren, Collin, Corgan, Amara, Kailla, Sarina, Daniele, Isaac, and Karissa. She is also survived by her brothers Charles House (Kathleen), Richard F. House, Jr. (Darlene) and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC), 3190 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 700, Falls Church, VA 22042 or online at: www.wrtc.org.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.