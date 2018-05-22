Matthew Shannon Aaron, 42, of Waldorf, Maryland, died May 19, 2018.

Matthew was a self-employed Real Estate Appraiser and a member of Life-Point Church. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was known as the “Neighborhood Dad.”

He was the son of Thomas (Cap’n Brent) Brenton Aaron and Patricia Stock Aaron. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary La Fon Aaron.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Kimberly L. Aaron; his daughter, Madelyn “Maddie” Aaron; his brother, Jeffrey Aaron; and his sisters, Kimberly McDonald and Tracey Wise. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Friends received on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 12PM until time of Funeral Service at 2PM at Life Point Church, 10395 Berry Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Interment at 11AM on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Holy Ghost Church Cemetery, Swan Point Road, Newburg, Maryland (procession to leave Raymond Funeral Service at 10AM).

Memorial contributions may be sent to Go Fund Me (gofundme.com/mattaaron).