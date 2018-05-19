Madison Claire “Maddie” Curran, 12, of Lusby, MD passed away on May 11, 2018 at Georgetown University Hospital.

Born November 3, 2005 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Natasha Davis Rapert and Steven Joseph Curran.

Maddie was a resident of Calvert County for most of her life. She attended Kings Christian Academy and was in the sixth grade. Maddie was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do from Tar Kwon Heroes in Lusby, MD and she loved art and reading. Maddie loved animals, especially her cat Phoenix and her dog Abbie.

Maddie is survived by her mother, Natasha Davis Rapert and step-father, Kelly Rapert of Lusby, MD, her father, Joe Curran and step-mother, Marcy Curran of Dunkirk, MD, her sister, Crystal Curran of Lusby, MD and brothers, Ryan Curran of Dallas, GA, and Anthony, Vincent and Joseph Dipietri of Dunkirk, MD.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A Funeral Service will be conducted by Pastor Steve Fehrman on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Calvert Baptist Church, 12140 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

Interment will follow in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Cemetery, Solomons, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Curran, Anthony Dipietri, Vincent Dipietri, Rob McRae, Gary King and Tim Sayre.