St. Leonard Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance

On May 17, 2018 Deputy S. Naughton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Main Street and Duke Street, in Prince Frederick for the report of an intoxicated person.

Deputy Naughton made contact with the subject later identified as Richard Huntzberry, 31, of St. Leonard, who was refusing to answer questions from the deputies, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath.

Huntzberry continued to refuse directions from Deputy Naughton and the medical staff on scene, and was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

