Teacher Charged With Sexually Abusing Student

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department charged a Waldorf man with sexually abusing a student at a school in Morningside.

The suspect is 31-year-old Simeon Smith of the 3000 block of Midlothian Place in Waldorf.

Smith is a teacher at Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter School.

The preliminary investigation reveals Smith inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl several times between February and April of 2018. This occurred on school grounds. Smith has admitted to sexually abusing the victim.

Smith is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, 3rd degree sex offense and related charges.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at (301) 772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

