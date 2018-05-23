St. Mary’s County Woman Wins $50,000 From Scratch Off Purchased at Captain Sam’s

Dramatic reveal ends with game’s $50,000 prize

A St. Mary’s County woman enjoyed a dose of high drama after playing her Maryland Lottery Ultimate Riches scratch-off. Sharon Carter, a federal student loan employee, found a $50,000 prize on her lucky $20 instant ticket.

Her journey to a big win began at Capt. Sam’s in Bushwood. Riding a recent lucky streak and in search of more Lottery fun, Sharon purchased several Ultimate Riches instant tickets at the store. The 56-year-old began scratching them off, savoring the fun of the experience by using her time-tested method for drawing out the drama of revealing a prize.

First, Sharon uncovered the small prize check QR code on each instant ticket. She checked them using the store ticket checker. The scratch-off fan said this routine adds suspense to her play. If the ticket checker tells her that she has won, Sharon then uncovers the rest of the scratch-off and excitedly searches for the amount of her prize. “I enjoy the surprise,” she explained.

The message Sharon saw on the ticket checker this time — to claim her prize at Lottery headquarters — was a surprise all by itself. She scratched off the rest of the instant ticket and saw every number matched winning numbers. Sharon hopped in her car for what she described as an “OMG moment” as realization of her $50,000 win sank in.

The lucky player plans to pay off all of her bills with her prize and allocate the remainder to a trip. “Thank you Maryland,” she said, excitedly.

Sharon was clearly enjoying the moment as she stepped victoriously into the Winner’s Circle at Lottery headquarters. Enjoying the sight of the colorful walls, photos of winners and an oversized check with her name on it, Sharon had a wide smile on her face. “This is the place to be,” she said.

Want to see if you can find a winning scratch-off at the site of the latest “OMG moment?” Head to Captain Sam’s located at 22664 Colton Point Road in Bushwood. The Ultimate Riches game still has plenty of unclaimed winning scratch-offs carrying prizes ranging from $20 to $1 million.