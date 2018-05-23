St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Participate in Border-to-Border Seat Belt Usage Initiative

On May 21, 2018, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies participated in a Border-to-Border initiative sponsored by the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Officers conducted enforcement for various violations, specifically focusing on seat belt usage in the area of the county borders with Charles and Calvert counties.

That day, St. Mary’s officers issued 24 citations for various violations related to seat belt usage and distracted driving.

More than 120 unbelted drivers and passengers are killed every year in Maryland and those involved in a crash without wearing seatbelts are 67 percent more likely to suffer a moderate to fatal injury.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to ensure that all persons in the vehicle are buckled in and to put the cellphone down while driving.