Lexington Park Man Wanted for Escape by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

May 23, 2018
Adam Christopher Kelson, 32, of Lexington Par

Adam Christopher Kelson, 32, of Lexington Par

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Adam Christopher Kelson, 32, of Lexington Park.  Kelson is currently wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, due to violating the terms of his pre-trial release; his original charge was Burglary 2nd Degree.  Kelson is a black male, 6’3” in height, and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adam Christopher Kelson, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up

Adam Christopher Kelson, 32, of Lexington Par

Adam Christopher Kelson, 32, of Lexington Par

This entry was posted on May 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.