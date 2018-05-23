Lexington Park Man Wanted for Escape by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Adam Christopher Kelson, 32, of Lexington Park. Kelson is currently wanted for Escape 2nd Degree, due to violating the terms of his pre-trial release; his original charge was Burglary 2nd Degree. Kelson is a black male, 6’3” in height, and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adam Christopher Kelson, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up

