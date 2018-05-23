Stuff the Bus Food Drive Campaign Yields Hundreds of Pounds of Food

St. Mary’s County residents stepped up to the challenge during the recent Stuff the Bus food drive. The event was held Saturday, May 19 despite stormy weather conditions. This, however, did not deter those who dropped off food donations.

Stuff the Bus is an annual event held to ensure local food pantries are well stocked with food supplies year round. Pantries also serve as an important source of food during the recovery phase of a disaster. Generous giving by St. Mary’s County citizens has been a hallmark of the event through the years.

STS buses were stationed at the Giant Supermarket in California, Food Lion in Charlotte Hall and McKay’s in Leonardtown. In addition, county government employees participated in the drive Residents dropped off non-perishable food items such as canned fruits/vegetables, pasta sauces, dried beans, coffee, tea, bottle water, canned meats, baby food, crackers, peanut butter and other items.

Items collected were as follows:

County Government Donations 200 LBS

Food Lion Charlotte Hall 640 LBS

Giant Food California 620 LBS

McKay’s Leonardtown 420 LBS

Total Collected 1,880 LBS

“We thank the citizens of St. Mary’s County for supporting ‘Stuff the Bus,’” said John Deatrick, Public Works and Transportation Director. “The items collected will help feed those less fortunate as well as bring attention to the importance of the county’s own public transportation service, STS.”

The St. Mary’s Caring Pantry in Great Mills was the recipient of donations from county government and Food Lion. Mt. Zion Church in Mechanicsville received items dropped off at Giant. Donations collected at McKay’s went to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Pantry in Lexington Park.

Photo courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office.

