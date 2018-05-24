UPDATE: Shooting Victim at Motel 6 Identified

UPDATE 5/24/2018 @ 2:00 p.m.: Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a St. Mary’s County shooting last night that wounded a 20 year old man.

The suspects were driving in a white Ford Explorer or Expedition at the time of the incident. Three suspects, described only as African American men, were seen in the area of the Motel 6 in the 21,000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park last night (5/23/2018) shortly before 11:30 p.m. where the shooting occurred.

The victim is identified as Corey Lee Bond, Jr., 20, of Lexington Park. He was transported by medevac to an area trauma center for treatment of his injuries sustained in the shooting. Bond was allegedly seated in the back seat of a passenger vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night (5/23/2018), Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the report of shots fired in a motel parking lot in the 21,000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Arriving troopers found the victim, identified as Bond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Bond was flown from the scene to an area trauma center where he was treated for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators responded to begin the investigation. Although, a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined, police do not believe this is a random shooting. The type of firearm used in the shooting has not been identified.

Uniform troopers, assisted by investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region have searched throughout the night for the suspects, but they have not been located as of early this morning.

Police are asking for anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact TFC James Warrick at james.warrick@maryland.gov or at 410-535-1400.



