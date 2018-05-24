Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick Results in Arrest for Possession of Cocaine & Marijuana

Melissa A. Messinese, 37 of no fixed address

On Saturday, May 19, 2018 at approximately 11:20 pm, Corporal Esnes from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack initiated a traffic stop on Shore Acres Way in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Several criminal indicators were observed while speaking with the driver and a K-9 scan was requested. A positive alert was given by the K-9 dog and a search revealed trace amounts of marijuana and cocaine.

Melissa A. Messinese, 37 of no fixed address was arrested for possession of Cocaine, Marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Messinese was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

