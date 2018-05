Missing 3 yo b/m gray white striped shirt gray pants short black hair missing from Carriage Lane Huntingtown. Last seen near woodline approx 30 minutes ago near 510 Carriage Lane. If seen call MSP 410-535-1400 or 410-535-2800

This entry was posted on May 24, 2018 at 6:35 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.