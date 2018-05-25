Crime Solvers Offering up to $2,500 Reward in Murder Case of 20-Year-Old Waldorf Man

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of Antonio Lamount Harper, Jr. 20, who was shot and killed on May 1 at 10 p.m. outside of his residence in the 2200 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf.

A preliminary investigation revealed Harper was walking toward his apartment when an unknown suspect approached and shot him several times. The suspect fled.

Detectives have determined the shooting was not random and they are continuing to work on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile APP, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.

