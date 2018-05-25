Walker J. Mullin, 80, of Lusby, MD passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Born to the late Kathryn (Joynes) and Edward Mullin in Washington D.C., he grew up in Maryland. In 1961, after high school, Walker joined the U.S. Army until 1967.

Survived by his son, Michael Mullin; girlfriend, Judy; sister, Ann Bell; sister-in-law, Joan Richards; and brother-in-law, John Tomlinson; as well as nieces, nephews, and lots of friends.

In addition to his wife, Patricia (Tomlinson), and parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ned; and brother-in-law, William Richards.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Walker’s name to Calvert County Hospice