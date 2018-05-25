Helen C. Adams, 83

of LaPlata, MD passed away on May 17, 2018 at the University of Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born in Washington, DC on September 28, 1934 to the late John and Edna Clements, Helen is also preceded in death by her brother, Baby Clements; and sisters, Margaret Murphy and Audrey Oliver. Helen is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Adams; son, John W. Adams (Terry Posey); daughter, Marlene Wheeler (Jerry) and grandson, Jason Wheeler.

Helen worked in the banking business for 38 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and visiting Myrtle Beach, SC and Lancaster, PA. She was a doll collector and great cook. Helen loved spending time with her family and Shitzu dogs.

The family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Tuesday, May 22nd from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10AM; Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen’s memory to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.