Patricia Ann Moxley, 73, of Prince Frederick, MD Passed away on Monday May 21, 2018. Born in Washington, DC she was a daughter of the late Daniel James and Helen (Cunningham) Whelan. She was the beloved wife of Charles S. Moxley. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in October 2017. Patricia was a secretary at Washington Hospital Center for many years. She enjoyed going to the beach, going to yard sales, traveling to South Carolina to spend time at Kiawah Island, and most important was spending time with her family.

Along with her husband she is survived by two sons; Andrew Moxley(Lauren) and Kyle Moxley(Mary),three grandchildren; Charlie, Brooks, and Keelan, and a sister Joan Duffy. Contributions in her name may be made to Calvert Hospice, P. O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Memorial Services will be announced.