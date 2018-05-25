Lawrence “Larry” Velozo Jr, 69, died peacefully at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St Mary’s Maryland, on May 21, 2018.

Lawrence was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran who served with the 101st Airborne unit in A Shau Valley as a Sergeant and was awarded the bronze Star for Valor for his heroic actions on the assault on Hamburger Hill. Larry also worked as an executive chef and is known for his famous clam chowder. Larry’s later years were spent volunteering at the local soup kitchen in Florida helping others in need, with his late son Lonny.

Larry was born on January 31, 1949 in Somerset, MA to Lawrence and Florence Velozo.

Larry was a brave and loyal soldier, who even fought hard for his own life these past couple years. He enjoyed soaking up the sunshine, classic rock music and living closer to his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Florence “Rita” Velozo of Somerset, MA; children Nathan (Ryan), Ginger & Derek Velozo; his three grandchildren Bronson, Jaiden and Remington of Maryland; brother Tommy Velozo (Kelly, deceased) of Massachusetts and sister, Cindy Velozo of Florida, and his three nephews Kevin, Josh and Jeremy Velozo of Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his son, Lonny, his granddaughter Loni, and his father Lawrence Velozo.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday May 31st 2018 at 11am at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in Larry’s name to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 29449 Charlotte Hall Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

The family of Lawrence Velozo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses and doctors at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and St Mary’s Hospital who went above and beyond.