Leroy Preston Brown Jr., 74

Leroy Preston Brown Jr., also affectionately known as “Brownie”, of Browns Summit, North Carolina, died on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was 74 years old.

Born on April 18, 1944 at Doctor’s Hospital in Washington, DC, Leroy was the son of the late Jean DeMarr Brown and Leroy P. Brown Sr. Raised in Bowie, Maryland and later lived in Waldorf, Leroy was a Union Painter, Local 368 and worked for Edward W. Minte Company. He also did home improvement projects and was a soccer coach for the Waldorf Soccer Club for years. Leroy was fond of old cars, owning a ’69 Chevrolet Chevelle, and his recent addition was a ’37 Chevy Pickup. He loved barefoot water skiing, and he was a member of the American Barefoot Club (which was a part of the American Waterskiing Association), Leroy was internationally ranked as a boat driver for barefoot skiers.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bobbie (Barbara) Brown; children; Amy L. (Charles) Haliscak, Karen L. (Rodney) Loftus and David P. (Chrissy) Brown; siblings Marlyne Weakley, Nancy Johnson, and Billy (Jean) Brown. He was “Andaddy” to Cody (Tessa) Haliscak, Preston (Mandie) Greenwalt, Steven (Jason) Haliscak, Shane Brown, Austin Brown, Luke Lincoln, William Brown, Chase, Carly, Micah, and Eloise.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 5 PM to 8 PM and on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646 where the funeral procession will leave at 11 AM for a Graveside Service at Christ Church Cemetery (Durham Parish) 8700 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, Maryland 20662. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.