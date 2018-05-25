Robert “Bob” Lee Marconi, Jr. 52, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 19, 2018.

Born on March 24, 1966 in Baltimore, MD, he is the son of Robert Lee Marconi, Sr. and Fern Riley Marconi. He went to college for two years and worked for the federal government as a Painter. Bob enjoyed playing the lottery, spending time with friends and family and loved his cats.

Bob is survived by his parents, his wife, Dana Lee Marconi, his brother, Ronald Lee Marconi (April), his sister, Rondi “Dee Dee” Lea Marconi Benac (Jeff), his nieces Madison Marconi, Savannah Marconi, Kayla Benac and nephew, Justin Benac.

Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:00 pm with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to: The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,

The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville, MD.

