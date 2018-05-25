Marilyn Margaret Oglesby of White Plains, Maryland, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at her home. She was 82 years old.

Born on August 14, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, Mrs. Marilyn Oglesby was the daughter of the late Margaret Erickson Maloney and Walter T. Maloney. Marilyn was at her happiest laughing with friends and family. A homemaker and mom, she loved gardening, painting, and watching sports. She was an accomplished pool player, becoming a Senior Olympic Pool Champion. Marilyn enjoyed going to the Clark Senior Center in La Plata and was on their female Billiard team called the Powder Puff Girls. She was a member of the Sisters at Heart supporting other women affected by breast cancer. She was of the Catholic faith and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Leon Richard Oglesby, who was always by her side; her children Dawn Marie Collins, Karen Therese Harrison and her husband James, Linda Anne Oglesby, Scott Patrick Oglesby and his wife Denise; her grandchildren Ashley Collins, Corey Oglesby, Cas Dickerson, Ryan Oglesby, Nikki Dickerson, Mike Oglesby, Dylan Oglesby and James Harrison.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 10 AM until time for Mass to begin at 11 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.