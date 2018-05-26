50-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

On Friday, May 25, 2018, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 38000 block of All Faith Church Road, in the area of New Market Turner Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, units located a single vehicle on its side with an occupant trapped. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Initial investigation determined a 2011 GMC Terrain, operated by Tommy Lee Cook Jr., 50, of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on All Faith Church Road in the area of Wanda Lane, when Cook failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment, reentered the roadway, and overturned several times before coming to a rest on its passenger side. Cook was extricated from the vehicle and initially transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with incapacitating injuries; after initial treatment Cook was transferred to an area trauma center by helicopter for further treatment, where on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at 3:06 p.m he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Corporal Christopher Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8004, or by email at Christopher.Beyer@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.