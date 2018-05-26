Daniel “Danny” Webster Ryce, Jr., 59, of Avenue, MD formerly from Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 24, 2018. Born on October 3, 1958 in Killeen, TX, he was the son of the late Mary June Higgs Ryce and Daniel Webster Ryce, Sr. Danny is survived by his children; Wesley Ryce (Jaime) of Mechanicsville, MD, Heather Tyer of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren; Destiny, Karlee, Cohen, and siblings; Kim Ryce of Avenue, MD, and Ricky Ryce of Charlotte Hall, MD.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1976. Danny was musician and played with the Southridge Band and Southern Traditions Band for 47 years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00 Am in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd Crofford officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Kevin Ryce, John Adams, Maurice Owens, Mike Tayman, Devin Farmer, and Donnie Lacey. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Derek Thomas, Sonny Ryce, Harold Wood, Paul Colonna, Steve Finch and Bobby Wood.