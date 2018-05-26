Evelyn Anna Mae Armsworthy, 96, of California, MD passed away on May 24, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 3, 1922 in Hollywood, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annie Mignonetti Readman Dorsey and John Ignatius Dorsey. Evelyn was the loving wife of the late William Ignatius Armsworthy, Jr, whom she married in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD on March 24, 1940 and who preceded her in death on March 7, 2007. Evelyn is survived by her children; John Ignatius “Johnny” Armsworthy, Sr. (Dorothy Lorraine Woodburn) of California, MD, Mary Ann Adkins (Jimmy) of Great Mills, MD, five grandchildren; John “Jay” Armsworthy, Jr, (Michelle), Tammy Adkins, Cathy Clarke (Teddy), Allen Adkins, and Don Adkins, 7 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren. As well as siblings; Grace Theresa Davis, and Joseph Philip “Schaefer” Dorsey. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Mary Magdalen Abell, Catherine Victoria “Kitty” Dixon, William Walter “Bonnie” Dorsey, Barbara Elizabeth “Peggy” Montgomery, Elbert Dorsey, and Ignatius “Tinker” Readmond. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. John’s School. Evelyn was a homemaker, enjoyed blue grass music, going out to eat and she loved to cook.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Jay Armsworthy, Johnny Adams, Troy Jones, Jim Bailey, Jerry Weaver, and Clayton McDonald. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Wood Norris, Honky Johnson, Frannie Woodburn, and Chuckie Thompson.

Contributions may be made to Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636. Bluegrass for Hospice c/o Hospice for St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650