Joseph Luin Ramos “Joe”, 83, of Bushwood, MD formerly from Leonardtown, MD, passed away on May 24, 2018. Born on December 28, 1934 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Lola C. Bramble Ramos and Charles M. Ramos. Joe was the loving husband of Lucy Jane Hall Ramos whom he married in Holy Angels Catholic Church on May 24, 1958. Joe is survived by his children; Donna Faye Morris (Chuck) of Avenue, MD, Joseph Ramos (Robin) of Mechanicsville, MD, 2 grandchildren and his sister Linda Knott. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Thelma Parr, Margie Dyke, Charles Ramos, Kitty McMuellen, Tennessee, Mary Wathen, Lenwood Ramos, and Judy Clarke.

Joe served in the Army National Guard from 1962 to 1963. While serving in the Army National Guard, he earned the Medal for Marksman, MI Rifle and was mess steward.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and was Budget Analyst at Patuxent River Naval Air station for 19 years, retiring in October, 1993. Joe was a member of the Seventh District Optimist Club, and a Thursday Night Bowling League. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball and stock cars.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: Charles Morris, Tommy Hall, Johnny Hunt, Joe Ammann, Todd Dyke, and Mickey Ramos.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.