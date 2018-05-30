Vandalism and Property Destruction Hits the California and Great Mills Area

Numerous cases of vandalism to vehicles and homes were reported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office between Sunday, May 27, 2018, and Monday, May 28, 2018.

The crimes reported occurred in the following neighborhoods:

Hickory Hills located in Great Mills

Town Creek located in Lexington Park

Laurel Glen located in California.

The suspect(s) punctured tires, and in some instances spray painted graffiti on vehicles and homes.

The estimated value of damaged property is $14,000.

Anyone with information on these crimes or on the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Deputy Benjamin Raley at (301) 475-4200 extension *8076 or by email at Benjamin.Raley@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

At this time, over 30 vehicles had tires slashed, and at least 6 reports of graffiti.

Some of the locations where vandalism occurred are listed below:

Amber Drive

Meath Road

Lower Kells Court

Boyne Court

Athlone Drive

Athboy Court

Laurel Glen Road

Chancellors Run Road



