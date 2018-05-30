Vandalism and Property Destruction Hits the California and Great Mills Area

Numerous cases of vandalism to vehicles and homes were reported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office between Sunday, May 27, 2018, and Monday, May 28, 2018.
The crimes reported occurred in the following neighborhoods:
- Hickory Hills located in Great Mills
- Town Creek located in Lexington Park
- Laurel Glen located in California.
The suspect(s) punctured tires, and in some instances spray painted graffiti on vehicles and homes.
The estimated value of damaged property is $14,000.
Anyone with information on these crimes or on the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Deputy Benjamin Raley at (301) 475-4200 extension *8076 or by email at Benjamin.Raley@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment
At this time, over 30 vehicles had tires slashed, and at least 6 reports of graffiti.
Some of the locations where vandalism occurred are listed below:
- Amber Drive
- Meath Road
- Lower Kells Court
- Boyne Court
- Athlone Drive
- Athboy Court
- Laurel Glen Road
- Chancellors Run Road
There is no lower form of life on earth than a vandal. Destroying other peoples property just to destroy.
You can get video cameras on you house that will call you when someone enters your yard and send a picture. We just need the state to issue a year round hunting license to shot them and no bag limit. There is no shortage of underachievers around here. Write it off as a gene pool improvement!
I can almost guarantee that there is a parent that knows, or at least suspects, that their little POS is involved in this. Turn them in now before one of their victims finds out, gets ahold of them, and gives them the @$$ kicking the parent should have given them.
Trump’s America
someone’s dad is missing some red spray paint.
It was FAME
Ignorance. Plain ignorance. It is behavior like this that makes me wonder where we the human race is headed.
And school isn’t even out yet.
Damned punks!
I say when you catch the little basta*ds,take then up to District Heights and drop them off. See how that works out for em.