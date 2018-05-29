Mechanicsville Man Arrested After Firing Gun Inside Residence

On Sunday, April 1, 2018, Cpl. Knott of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded the 27000 block of Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville, for the reported disturbance.

Upon arrival officers were advised Daniel Kenneth Douglas, 27 of Mechanicsville, had discharged a gun inside the residence. While officers were getting initial information Douglas attempted to flee the residence on foot, and was apprehended.

Investigation determined after a confrontation with the victim, Douglas became upset, obtained a gun, and fired a shot inside the residence, (investigation later determined Douglas had fired a blank). Douglas is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm and is also the respondent in an active protective order which prohibits Douglas from possessing a firearm.

Douglas was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property, two counts of Violation of Protective Order, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Registered Firearm-Illegal Possession, Firearm Possession W/Felony Conviction, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

