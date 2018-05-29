Point Lookout State Park Looks Back on the War Between the States at Annual Blue and Gray Days

Living History Program Featured June 9 and 10

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources welcomes the public to Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County as they look back on the War Between the States and the historic sites within the park that were impacted in the conflicted that divided North and South.

The annual Blue and Gray Days living history program will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10.

During the annual Blue and Gray Days, living historians will show what life was like during this time period in the fort and the prisoner of war camp as well as perform infantry drills and musket demonstrations.

Point Lookout is a peninsula where the Potomac River meets Chesapeake Bay, and the viewpoint from this strategic location made it a pivotal place during the U.S. Civil War. In the early 1860s, the site housed a military fort, Hammond General Hospital and Camp Hoffman where prisoners of war were held.

The Annual Blue and Gray Days Program is sponsored by the Friends of Point Lookout State Park. It is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. For more information, please call 301-872-5688.