Tommy Lee Cook, Jr., 50 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 26, 2018 at Prince George’s Hospital Center, Cheverly, MD. Tommy was born in Washington, DC on October 9, 1967 to Tommy Lee and Mary Ann Cook. Tommy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, making people laugh, and just generally enjoying life.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Anita Michele Cook; his parents, Tommy Lee and Mary Ann Cook; son, Shawn Michael Cook of Mechanicsville, MD; daughters, Amber Lee Cook-Rye (and son-in-law Tim Rye Jr.) of Lusby, MD; Shelly Lynn Cook of Mechanicsville, MD; brother, Jimmy Cook (and sister-in-law Kim Cook) of Mechanicsville, MD; sister Tammy Naumoff ( and brother-in-law John Naumoff of Charlotte Hall), and grandchildren, Bentley and Hailie Skidmore.

Family will receive friends for Tommy’s Life Celebration Gathering on Friday, June 1st from 5 to 8pm with a Memorial Service at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Organ Donation and Transplant Association Inc.

