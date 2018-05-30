Glen William Craig, 80, of Lexington Park, MD passed away Friday, May 18, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

He was born on July 11, 1937 in Veedersburg, IN to the late Ralph Burton Craig and Gladys Lee Myers.

In 1957 Glen enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years and was Honorably Discharged in 1961. On March 8, 1967, he married his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Hamrick, in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed by the Department of Defense as a dedicated Senior Project Analyst until his retirement. In retirement he continued to work as an analyst for several years for defense contractors. He was a problem solver and was known for his ability to think outside the box. He was able to create new ways to solve many problems. His hobbies included horseshoes, league bowling, drag racing, speed and sail boating, waterskiing, and playing Texas hold’em. He also enjoyed travelling and has been throughout the United States and Germany, England and Greece. Some of his favorite travels were to Outer Banks in North Carolina, Arizona and Hawaii. He also had an artistic talent. His family was his greatest pride and joy and he loved spending his time with them, especially his granddaughter and great-grandson.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Maryland Ornithological Society.

In addition to his beloved wife, Glen is also survived by his daughter, Vickie Lee Miller (James P.) of Summerville, SC; his sister, Carol Cushman (Dale) of Veedersburg, IN; brother, Richard Craig (Patricia) of Veedersburg, IN; his half-brother, Kenny Ray Craig (Debbie) of Lafayette, IN; his step-sister Nancy Seymore (Lyle) of Newtown, IN; his granddaughter, Teia Marie Craig of Lexington Park, MD; great grandson, Sean William LaRue of Lexington Park, MD; and many extended family and friends.

Family will have services at a later date. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, One Intrepid Square, West 46th & 12th Avenue, New York, New York 10036.

