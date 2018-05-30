Lexington Park Man Dies After Fleeing From Police in Myrtle Beach

A motorcyclist died after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing in Myrtle Beach, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach police.

The crash happened on Friday, May 25, 2018, at approximately 2:30 a.m., after police tried to stop a motorcycle in the area of 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

Keith Robinson, 24, from Lexington Park, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

During the investigation, police learned the motorcycle was listed as stolen in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. The driver of the motorcycle, Robinson, fled the scene from the officer, at a high rate of speed, and struck a curb.

Myrtle Beach officers were not chasing the motorcyclist when the crash happened, Crosby said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

