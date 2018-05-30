Frederick Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Owings

On Friday, May 25, 2018 Emergency Communications broadcasted a lookout for a vehicle that was all over the roadway.

Corporal Moschetto of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Doris Drive, in Owings.

Deputy Freeland arrived on scene and identified the driver as Justin Adler, 41, of Frederick, and conducted a search of the vehicle and his persons.

The search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia. Adler was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Heroin) and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

