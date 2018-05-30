Wednesday’s Pet is TYRA

Wednesday’s Pet for 5/30/18 is TYRA

Featured Pet: Tyra

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Weimaraner Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Tyra is a 5-year-old girl that is new at HSCC, but she’s already stole everyone’s heart. She walks well on a leash, loves to snuggle and eat treats. Tyra has done well meeting other dogs. We do not have much history on Tyra but we can tell she’s had a rough start and birthed many puppies. HSCC is determined to show her the rest of her life will be spent with a wonderful family. She will make a wonderful companion. If you are interested in Tyra you can contact: Angel at: spirit1610@hotmail.com

You can visit Tyra at our kennel during adoption hours.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

