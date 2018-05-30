Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Motorcycle in California

On Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of National Circle, in California for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
4:58 p.m.: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Message: Motor Vehicle Accident Rt 235 in the area of Buck Hewitt Rd. Expect delays.
SMNEWSNET UPDATE 5:00 p.m.: At this time traffic is backed up on Three Notch Road in the northbound lanes prior to the accident.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Was the cyclist traveling to fast in the turning lane?
Bad BAD design…. HOW many PEOPLE have to be hurt or killed BEFORE some changes ARE made to THE U-TURN SECTION OF THE ROAD