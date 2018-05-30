Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Motorcycle in California

On Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of National Circle, in California for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

4:58 p.m.: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Message: Motor Vehicle Accident Rt 235 in the area of Buck Hewitt Rd. Expect delays.

SMNEWSNET UPDATE 5:00 p.m.: At this time traffic is backed up on Three Notch Road in the northbound lanes prior to the accident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.