Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Motorcycle in California

May 30, 2018

On Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of National Circle, in California for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

4:58 p.m.: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Message: Motor Vehicle Accident Rt 235 in the area of Buck Hewitt Rd. Expect delays.

SMNEWSNET UPDATE 5:00 p.m.: At this time traffic is backed up on Three Notch Road in the northbound lanes prior to the accident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



2 Responses to Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a Motorcycle in California

  1. Anonymous on May 30, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Was the cyclist traveling to fast in the turning lane?

  2. Anonymous on May 30, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Bad BAD design…. HOW many PEOPLE have to be hurt or killed BEFORE some changes ARE made to THE U-TURN SECTION OF THE ROAD

