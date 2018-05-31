MISSING TEEN – Charles County – White Plains

Tyrese Williams has been missing since May 6, 2018, he is missing from White Plains.

DOB: June 7, 2003

Age Now: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 120 lbs

If seen call 1-800-843-5678 or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 1-301-932-2222.

