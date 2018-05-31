MISSING TEEN – Charles County – White Plains

May 31, 2018

Tyrese Williams has been missing since May 6, 2018, he is missing from White Plains.

  • DOB: June 7, 2003
  • Age Now: 14
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: Black
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Height: 5’3″
  • Weight: 120 lbs

If seen call 1-800-843-5678 or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 1-301-932-2222.


This entry was posted on May 31, 2018 at 12:25 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to MISSING TEEN – Charles County – White Plains

  1. Nick on May 31, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Wow! Almost a month and it is just now being public?

    Why the delay?

    Reply
  2. Edna on May 31, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Any more info? Has he been found, where was he last seen? Was he with anyone? These things are helpful.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.