MISSING TEEN – Charles County – White Plains
Tyrese Williams has been missing since May 6, 2018, he is missing from White Plains.
- DOB: June 7, 2003
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 120 lbs
If seen call 1-800-843-5678 or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 1-301-932-2222.
Wow! Almost a month and it is just now being public?
Why the delay?
Any more info? Has he been found, where was he last seen? Was he with anyone? These things are helpful.