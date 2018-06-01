Deputy Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident While Conducting Traffic Control for Funeral Procession

On May 31, 2018, at approximately 10:43 a.m., Deputy First Class Curtin of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was conducting traffic control for a large funeral in one lane of the roadway on Maryland Route 260 near Paris Pines Court, in Owings.

DFC Curtin was stopping the traffic with a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle while assisting with a large funeral detail. His emergency lights were activated and several flares were lit behind the vehicle. A 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by Phyllis Oakland, 88, of Owings, drove over the flares and struck the rear of the marked police vehicle while the deputy was inside the vehicle. Both the deputy and Ms. Oakland were transported via ambulance to CalvertHealth Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to call Cpl. Woodford at 410-535-2800