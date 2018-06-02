ADCS Winston “Win” Dillard, Ret., USN., 97

Winston Dillard (age 97) passed away peacefully on May 24, 2018 at the Hospice House of Saint Mary’s in Callaway, MD after a brief illness. Mr. Dillard was a resident of California, Maryland for 68 years. He was the beloved husband of Claire Elaine Dillard who passed away in August 2017. His first wife, Virginia Johns Dillard passed away in 2008. He was the beloved brother-in-law of Anita and John Logue of Christchurch, New Zealand. Anita travelled to Maryland from New Zealand to care for Win in his final weeks.

Mr. Dillard was born in Ontario, Oregon in 1921, the son of John James Dillard and Frances Cunning Dillard. His family moved to Redwood City, California in 1924. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving for 30 years from 1941 to 1972. Mr. Dillard was a World War II veteran who worked as a flight engineer on B-24 bombers in the South Pacific. He retired as the leading chief of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department with the rank of Aviation Machinist’s Mate Senior Petty Officer.

After retiring from the Navy, he worked for the Maryland State Department of Health and Mental Hygiene for 10 years in the field of water quality.

Mr. Dillard later volunteered for the Shriners Hospital for Crippled and Burned Children, transporting children from all over the east coast to the hospital in Philadelphia. He was also active in the Masons, achieving the 33rd degree.

Mr. Dillard is survived by 13 nieces and nephews in Maryland and in California. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his devotion to family and friends, his willingness to help those in need, and his service to his country.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at noon at The Church of the Nazarene in Leonardtown, Maryland. The Rev. Paul MacPherson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dillard Professorship in Economics at the University of Maryland. Checks may be made payable to the University System of Maryland Foundation (USMF). Please write “Dillard Professorship,” on the memo line, and send to The University System of Maryland Foundation (USMF), 3300 Metzerott Road, Adelphi, MD 20783, (phone 301-445-1941).

Winston will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a time to be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.