Anna Agnes Tyser, 90, of Waldorf, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Anna was born on March 23, 1928 in Linn, Gilmer County, West Virginia to the late Gove Heckert and Mary Louise Arbogast Heckert. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Frank Edward Tyser, and beloved son, Richard Gove, as well as her sisters, Mary Marguerite Hitt, Ruth Cyrilla Stutler, Eugenia Levon Gregg, Janis Elizabeth McKinney, Patsy Oretta Wozniak, and brothers, Edward and Andrew Heckert.

She is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Debra Ann and Frank W. (Bill) Wilson, Patricia Lynn and Philip Desmarais, Mary Ruth Morrison and Charles E. (Chuck) Morrison III.

She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren; Matthew Ament, Charles E. (Chuckie) Morrison IV, Jeffrey Ament, Richard Wilson, Daniel E. Morrison, Lee Desmarais, and Kelly Morrison. Also, 11 great-grandchildren; Josie, Riley, Taryn, Rachel, Brenna, Cailyn, Daniel, Jacob, Charlie, Brinkley and Molly.

Anna was employed by Potomac Electric Power Company in Washington, D.C., and later enjoyed managing sales teams directly selling Sarah Coventry jewelry in Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

Anna took pleasure in researching her and her husband’s and children’s family roots, and was very proud of her West Virginia heritage. She was an avid flower gardener, and especially fond of daylilies. She also enjoyed reading, dancing, and country music.

Anna was a warm and endearing woman, with a positive outlook on life. She loved her family, nephews and nieces, and her friends, many who celebrated her 90th birthday with her recently, where she recited this poem:

My Cup Has Overflowed by Author: John Paul Moore

I’ve never made a fortune, and it’s probably too late now.

But I don’t worry about that much, I’m happy anyhow

And as I go along life’s way,

I’m reaping better than I sowed.

I’m drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.

Haven’t got a lot of riches,

and sometimes the going’s tough

But I’ve got loving ones all around me,

and that makes me rich enough.

I thank God for his blessings,

and the mercies He’s bestowed.

I’m drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.

I remember times when things went wrong,

My faith wore somewhat thin.

But all at once the dark clouds broke,

and the sun peeped through again.

So Lord, help me not to gripe,

about the tough rows I have hoed.

I’m drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.

If God gives me strength and courage,

When the way grows steep and rough.

I’ll not ask for other blessings,

I’m already blessed enough.

And may I never be too busy,

to help others bear their loads.

Then I’ll keep drinking from my saucer,

Cause my cup has overflowed.

Anna’s ashes will be inurned at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham in the same niche as her husband’s.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Charles County will be appreciated.