Robert Ernest Bruce, 65, of Thurmont, MD passed away on May 24, 2018 at his residence in Thurmont, MD. Robert was born to the late Ernest Dodge Bruce and Elaine Laraby Bruce on July 10, 1952 in Malone, NY. Robert enjoyed bowling, car racing, Nascar, dirt racing and motorcycle riding. He worked at PEPCO as a Material Handler for over 20 years. Robert was a member of the Blue Knights Association.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, David Bruce. He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Poulton Bruce; his sons, Jason R. Bruce (Samantha) of Walkersville, MD, Emrick E. Bruce (Lisa) of Walkersville, MD; grandchildren, Riley, Ethan, Kathlin, Ava and Bailey Bruce.

The family is planning a private service at a later date.

