Frank Hamilton Shegogue, 82 yrs old died on May 29, 2018 after a battle with cancer. Born in Bowie, MD. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Laurie Green (Don) of Colorado, Sheri Walton of Texas, granddaughter (Ashley Hewett) of Texas and great grandchildren Hudson & Evie Hewett of Texas; sister Edith Fladung (Frank) of Bowie and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Navy Veteran and dedicated musician, Frankie Shegogue grew up in a musical family where every child had to play an instrument. Frankie expanded his talents and shared his entertaining while in the Navy in Memphis and brought rock and roll to Washington, DC. Frankie enjoyed playing and continued to play at family gatherings and local restaurants up until recently. In addition to his music, Frankie was an avid hunter and fisherman where he shared his talents with many who were anxious to learn from him. He will be missed by many.

A Funeral Mass will be held in Frank’s honor on Friday, June 1st, 2018 at Jesus The Divine Word Catholic Church at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s name to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718 and/or Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church 885 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639.