Allen Michael Minovitz, 83, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on Tuesday May 29, 2018.Born in Washington, DC he was a son of the late Benjamin and Cecil Morgan (Hobson) Minovitz. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (Lent) Minovitz.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner/operator of several beverage distribution stores in the metropolitan DC area for many years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, spending time with his family, and spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by three children; Laura Fiels(Gary), Mickey Minovitz(Beth), and Karen Arocho(Raphael), eight grandchildren; Ashley Nicholson(Jeff), Mitchell Johnson, Michael Fiels(Jennifer), Nicholas Fiels, Michael Minovitz(Kaylee), Robert Minovitz(Alison), Rebecca Minovitz, and Melissa Minovitz, eleven great-grandchildren, and a sister; Madge Verscheiser.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Deborah Minovitz and a brother Guy Minovitz. Contributions in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007 or the Washington Home and Community Hospice, 3720 Upton St. NW, Washington, DC 20016.