Single Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Hospital

June 4, 2018

On Sunday, June 3, 2018, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Police, fire and ems personnel responded to Hollywood Road, in the area of the Leonards Grant Parkway, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a single vehicle off the roadway, and into a pole.

Two patients signed treatment refusal forms on the scene. One pediatric patient with minor injuries was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s hospital.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

One Response to Single Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Hospital

  1. Anonymous on June 4, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Almost threaded that needle…backwards.

