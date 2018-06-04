Single Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Hospital

On Sunday, June 3, 2018, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Police, fire and ems personnel responded to Hollywood Road, in the area of the Leonards Grant Parkway, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a single vehicle off the roadway, and into a pole.

Two patients signed treatment refusal forms on the scene. One pediatric patient with minor injuries was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s hospital.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

