Female Injured After Grease Fire in Lexington Park

June 4, 2018

On Friday, June 1, 2018, at approximately 6:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee, and the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Fire Department responded to Missouri Avenue, in Lexington Park, for the reported townhouse fire.

Dispatch advised responding units it was a grease fire in the kitchen, with one patient with burns to her legs.

First responding units arrived on scene to discover a 2-story townhouse on Old Missouri Street, with light smoke showing.

One female victim was transported by helicopter to an area burn center for severe burns to the legs.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

This entry was posted on June 4, 2018 at 5:03 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Female Injured After Grease Fire in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on June 4, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Why do so many idiots cook with grease (leaving it unattended to heat-up), it sometimes worse than smoking in a house, go somewhere else to get fried food -don’t do it in your own home, it’s fattening and unhealthy as well as could burn your freaking house down. Especially, if you are poor, you can’t afford it any which way you cut it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.