Driver Charged and Arrested for Crash that Killed Taylor Anne Halbleib

On Friday, June 01, 2018, Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team presented the facts of the investigation for the fatal collision that occurred on December 07, 2017, on Route. 6 west of Cooksey Road, in Newburg in to the Grand Jury.

On Friday, June 01, 2018, the Grand Jury for Charles County issued an indictment for Daniel Juwan Butler, 22, of Newburg, Maryland for the following charges:

Count 1 – Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle

Count 2 – Negligent Homicide by Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Count 3 – Negligent Homicide by Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

Count 4 – Driving under the influence of alcohol per se

Count 5 – Driving under the influence of alcohol

On Friday, June 01, 2018, at approximately 4:45 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack took Daniel Juwan Butler into custody without incident and he was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and held pending a bond review.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team was assisted with the investigation (17-MSP-052007) by Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.



Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017, troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to multiple calls reporting a multi- vehicle collision on MD Route 6, west of Cooksey Road. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victims.

Taylor Anne Halbleib, 21, of Hughesville, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The vehicle at fault in the collision, was driven by Daniel Juwan Butler, 22 of Newburg. Butler was driving a 2004 Ford F-150. He was injured in the crash and transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

The passenger in Butler’s vehicle is identified as Logan Alexander Shifflett, 21, of Waldorf. He was flown by state police medevac to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.



Taylor played soccer for the La Plata High School Varsity Soccer team and was a member of the La Plata High School ROTC. Taylor graduated in 2014. Taylor was a student at the College of Southern Maryland, where she was majoring in Criminal Justice with the hopes of following in her father’s footsteps and being a DC Metropolitan Police Officer. Taylor’s goal was to become a K-9 Police Officer.