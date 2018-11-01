Newburg Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for the Vehicular Slaying of 21-Year-Old Hughesville Woman

UPDATE 11/1/2018: On Tuesday, October 30, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Daniel Juwan Butler, 23 of Newburg, to 6 years in prison and 5 years supervised probation for the vehicular slaying of Taylor Halbleib.
Butler, previously entered a guilty plea to the Negligent Vehicular Manslaughter of Halbleib on August 30, 2018.
During the early morning hours of December 7, 2017, troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Route 6 in La Plata, west of Cooksey Road, for the report of a multi-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, troopers located Butler and a passenger who was traveling in his vehicle, both conscious and emitting a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Troopers also discovered Halbleib, who was unresponsive, trapped in her vehicle that had extensive damage on both sides, with the vehicle’s rear being pushed into the rear passenger compartment. After being treated on scene, Butler and Halbleib were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment. Unfortunately, Halbleib succumbed to her injuries. Butler survived his injuries. The passenger of Butler’s vehicle was transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center by helicopter and also survived his injuries.
An investigation into the collision revealed that Halbleib, a 21-year-old student at the College of Southern Maryland, had left work prior to the collision and was operating a Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound on Route 6. Halbleib’s vehicle came to a complete stop at a red light. There was one vehicle, a Honda Odyssey, ahead of Halbleib that was at a complete stop at the red light as well. Butler, who was driving a Ford F-150, was also traveling eastbound, but failed to slow down and stop for the red light, slamming into Halbleib’s vehicle at almost 70 miles per hour. The impact of the collision forced Halbleib’s vehicle into the Honda Odyssey in front of her. Halbleib’s vehicle then began to spin, eventually settling in a north westerly position on the eastbound shoulder. Butler’s vehicle veered off the roadway into the woods. The driver of the Honda Odyssey was uninjured and left the scene of the accident with her vehicle, but later returned. Halbleib, however, suffered extensive injuries, including a broken neck, broken back, and crushed organs.
Further investigation revealed that Butler and his passenger had been drinking heavily throughout the night at a bar in La Plata. The two men then purchased and consumed more beer at a bar/liquor store in La Plata where Halbleib worked. After closing, Butler and his passenger continued drinking outside of the bar. When Halbleib left work for the evening, Butler harassed her before she left in her vehicle. Butler followed her vehicle from her employment until he rammed into the back of her vehicle with his Ford F-150. Multiple open cans of beer and liquor were located inside of Butler’s vehicle at the scene.
A blood test was conducted on Butler which revealed a .20 blood alcohol level which is two and a half times the legal limit.
During sentencing, in a courtroom packed with over 100 family and friends of the victim, Assistant State’s Attorney Francis Granados, the lead prosecutor on the case, told the judge, “ the justice system does not treat fatal collisions serious enough. And nothing can be more serious than this case. What is a more violent way to die than being crushed by a truck that’s going 70 miles per hour? How terrifying must it have been for Taylor to see her killer coming and not be able to do anything about it. This case is so egregious that the defendant deserves the maximum sentence of ten years. Mercy is for those who make mistakes., not for those who willfully do wrong. This was anything but a mistake. He chose to do it. Again, he deserves the maximum sentence this Court can give. – If the sentence you impose can save one life and save another family from the horror and pain that Taylor’s family has endured and will endure for a lifetime, wouldn’t it be worth it? The community is waiting. Please do the right thing.”
Before imposing her sentence on Butler, Judge Bragunier said, “On the night Taylor was killed, you were anything but a nice person. The last 20 minutes of [the victim’s] life were pure terror. – You knew better and should’ve known better seeing as though you were an EMT and volunteer firefighter.”
UPDATE 6/4/2018: On Friday, June 01, 2018, Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team presented the facts of the investigation for the fatal collision that occurred on December 07, 2017, on Route. 6 west of Cooksey Road, in Newburg in to the Grand Jury.
On Friday, June 01, 2018, the Grand Jury for Charles County issued an indictment for Daniel Juwan Butler, 22, of Newburg, Maryland for the following charges:
- Count 1 – Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle
- Count 2 – Negligent Homicide by Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
- Count 3 – Negligent Homicide by Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se
- Count 4 – Driving under the influence of alcohol per se
- Count 5 – Driving under the influence of alcohol
On Friday, June 01, 2018, at approximately 4:45 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack took Daniel Juwan Butler into custody without incident and he was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and held pending a bond review.
The Maryland State Police CRASH Team was assisted with the investigation (17-MSP-052007) by Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017, troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to multiple calls reporting a multi- vehicle collision on MD Route 6, west of Cooksey Road. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victims.
Taylor Anne Halbleib, 21, of Hughesville, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The vehicle at fault in the collision, was driven by Daniel Juwan Butler, 22 of Newburg. Butler was driving a 2004 Ford F-150. He was injured in the crash and transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
The passenger in Butler’s vehicle is identified as Logan Alexander Shifflett, 21, of Waldorf. He was flown by state police medevac to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.
Taylor played soccer for the La Plata High School Varsity Soccer team and was a member of the La Plata High School ROTC. Taylor graduated in 2014. Taylor was a student at the College of Southern Maryland, where she was majoring in Criminal Justice with the hopes of following in her father’s footsteps and being a DC Metropolitan Police Officer. Taylor’s goal was to become a K-9 Police Officer.
12/7/2017: State police are investigating a three vehicle collision that claimed the life of a woman driving eastbound on MD Rt. 6, west of Cooksey Road in La Plata, on Thursday, December 7, 2017.
The deceased victim is identified as Taylor Anne Halbleib, 21, of Hughesville. She was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Halbleib was driving a blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the Hyundai is identified as Brittany Camille Coggins, 24, of La Plata. She was the sole occupant, driving a sliver Honda Odyssey van. Coggins was not injured in the collision.
The vehicle at fault in the collision was driven by Daniel Juwan Butler, 22 of Newburg. Butler was driving a black 2004 Ford F-150. He was injured in the crash and transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.
The passenger in Butler’s vehicle is identified as Logan Alexander Shifflett, 21, of Waldorf, MD. He was flown by state police medevac to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center where he is undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017, troopers from the La Plata barrack responded to multiple calls reporting a multi- vehicle collision on MD Rt. 6, west of Cooksey Road. Arriving troopers found fire and rescue personnel on the scene attending to the victims.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Butler was driving eastbound on MD Rt. 6, west of Cooksey Road when the crash occurred. Butler for unknown reasons failed to stop, striking the blue Hyundai in the rear. The blue Hyundai was then pushed into the silver Honda. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.
MDOT State Highway Administration personnel were on the scene and assisted with lane closures and detours around the scene. Lanes were reopened by 7:45 a.m.
Investigators are collecting evidence and seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses are urged to call the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 301-392-1231.
The investigation continues.
Tragic waste of a beautiful life.
All due to that same old thing – having a great time, then a fool driving DRUNK.
Well now, for the rest of your life – and the lives of everyone who knew her – and her family that loves her, a heartache like no other will haunt and hurt forever.
Time will let it lessen – but NEVER go away.
Is this what people say was “a bad decision”?
Yeah…..
And I hope they throw the book at him, he was a volunteer firefighter, he knew better.
Was? He still is. And those idiots are trying to protect him.
Shame on Newburg VFD then.
I hope they lock his ass up and trhow away the key!
They wont give him the jail time he deserves,the judges never do.Thats why we keep having repeat offenders and crime is out of control.The judges need to go,they are pathetic most of them.
I agree with you 100%.
So, they finally put him behind the wheel. Took long enough for the forensics to come back. I’m sure his buddy rolling on him helped. One less drunk driving fire trucks in the county. Good work by the po po.
How does one roll on another if they both had no memory?
how do you know they have no memory? Because you were one of the people in the truck that morning and you hide behind the anonymous name. I hope you have to slink in the back of the room for the rest of your life. You are disgusting
Such a beautiful young woman with her entire future ahead of her – but snuffed out forever because of a drunk. Since Maryland doesn’t have the death penalty he should be locked up in a 5×8 concrete cell and NO TV, INTERNET, telephone, newspapers, books or magazines! Nor should he have any interaction with other people. He does NOT deserve leniency and should remain locked up for the rest of his pathetic life!!
Taylor Anne Halbleib feed Daniel Juwan Butler the alcohol at Vino’s Liqours that killed her, she knew how drunk he was, they talked in the parking lot after closing the store together. It was simply tragic all the way around. What about the idiot that was parked in the middle of the road, that caused the accident, she fled from the scene and went to her home. The negligence that caused all of this, laid on all parties involved. Did the MSP & the SAO and really need to go Arrest him, instead of notifying him to the Arraignment and Warrant; I summarize, once again Tony Covington playing his own hand-washing games.
There is a traffic light there you moron. Even if she was “parked” in the middle of the road she did not cause the accident. The accident was caused by an idiot hosebeater driving drunk. And since when are the police required to notify someone they have a warrant? I bet if this idiot killed someone you love you’d feel different, right? Do us all a favor and don’t reproduce. Thanks in advance.
So you just blamed everyone except for the idiot that was in charge of his own life and his own decisions that chose to drink to excess, chose to drive after drinking to excess, and ultimately is responsible for the death of this woman. He does not deserve any pity or any remorse. He does deserve to go to prison for a long time so he can sit in silence and think about the life he took so carelessly. He and you should not be upset they arrested him, you both should be thankful he got 6 months of free life that his victim did not get. Unfortunately he will not get life in prison but life would be better than he deserves. From the date of his selfish decision and for the rest of his miserable life he will have opportunities to interact with his family, interact with friends, and continue on with his life. Those opportunities are gone because of him for his victim and her family and friends. You should ask the victims family if they had a choice if they would rather talk to their daughter behind glass or never have an opportunity to talk to her again which they would choose. No matter what happens Mr. butler gets off easy.
Those opportunities are gone because of him and her. Mr Butler lives but gets to re-live a nightmare everyday, whether in Jail or Not. She enabled him and it killed her. None of these are excuses, these are the things that actually happened, they all contributed to the tragic accident. If you were not a bunch of triggered moroons.
He is an aspiring Firemen, she was an aspiring Policemen, both consciously went against what commonsense and better judgement, one was in line to save a life, one was in line to call back-up when needed. There were many alternative to what should have happened that night.
The third driver could and should be charged with fleeing from an accident scene if you have a “No: ifs, ands, or butts” policy, let alone her negligence to be stopped in the middle of the travel lane that was not at a traffic light.
She did not put him behind the wheel, he did that on his own.
Are you really this big of an idiot? She enabled them?? She was simply working and doing her job. She served him ONE drink. What about the 20 others he had previous to coming there. It was his decision to get behind the wheel of the car. No one else made that decision for him. If you think she “deserves” to die because she served him a drink than you’re as much of a moron as Butler himself
He was not in high school, he was an adult. You are still making excuses by saying she enabled him. Unless she held a gun to his head, forced him to drink, and forced him to drive he is, and will always be, fully responsible. I have no doubt he feels bad but at lest he is alive to feel something. If anyone is an enabler, it sounds like it is you.
The thing is I am not enabling anyone, no one gets a free pass, there’s four people that hold responsibility in this case, All four people contributed to this tragic accident.
I never comment on things like this but I couldn’t help myself in this case. Unless she poured the drinks down his throat, put him in the drivers seat, started the ignition and put a brick on the gas – she has ZERO fault in this. How dare you even insinuate that instead of doing her job, she should be babysitting grown men who choose to overindulge and continue on in life with reckless abandon. I’m sure you think women that don’t wear long sleeves and a burka deserve to get raped. People like you are why this ‘aspiring fireman’ turn out to be the way they are. Selfish, careless and without true remorse. I hope you never have to be on the other end of this. I don’t know the family of this girl but I’ve seen far too many good people victim shamed and its utterly heartless.
You are obviously an enabler, with a truckload of excuses. Sorry, not buying your load of BS. Don’t drink and drive, period! Get it?
You are an ignorant human being for trying to excuse Butler’s actions, he should no longer have his career as a firefighter as who would ever feel safe with someone like him behind the wheel , someone who is supposed to so called save lives – but yet he took a life, a life that deserved to live that was taken so suddenly due to his decision to drink and drive- very disappointed with the Newburg fire department in supporting his actions- how are we supposed to trust a fire department that thinks what he did was just a simple mistake- it wasn’t just a simple mistake it was a life changing decision- a decision that took away Taylor’s life, she will never be able to get married, have children have her dream career and grow old with her family and friends . While he gets to live, he does not relive the nightmare everyday who are you kidding, the family and friends of Taylor have to live with her no longer here, because of Butler’s decision to drink and drive he is a grown ass man. And I’m sorry where you there , did she really enable him or was he cut off , was he harassing her, was he asked to leave Vino’s, did he follow her, yes! . Get your facts straight before you run your mouth with ignorant false comments . You should be ashamed of yourself for defending a guilty man, who has been in trouble multiple times for reckless actions such as this! I really hope God opens your eyes .
Guilty?? He haven’t went to trial
Who are you trying to say over served the driver and passenger. And please, the girl in front of Taylor was stopped at a red light when two drunk fools slammed into Taylor doing over 66 miles an hour. She left the scene yes. But she came back with her father. How, please tell me how either of these girls contributed to this accident??
The only persons that contributed to this accident was the two highly intoxicated fools in that truck. Fact.
Hasn’t gone to trial idiot. Good Lord at least speak correctly.
Feed? You are as ignorant as your comment
Feed? Really? Ignorant statement. Ignorant person
You literally have no idea what you are talking about. Do not for one second blame Taylor for serving them, because it was one drink for both of them and she said they started acting drunk when they were CLOSING OUT THEIR TABS. As for this “person parked in the road”, there’s a light there. God forbid SOMEONE follow driving rules.
Should not take 6 months to bring someone too justice. Butler should have been arrested on the spot at the scene, but no was allowed 6 more months of life that Taylor wasn’t allowed
It’s who you know in good ole chuck county. At least they finally had to charge him, after 6 months! Keystone Cops operation.
Yeah, that’s it. Moron.
Glad you agree. Sniff your own holster much? Dimwit.
And look how well the good ole boy system worked. He’s in jail. Try again idiot. And your mom does just fine sniffing my holster. Thanks for asking!
You got it.
Why the hell did it take 6 months to determine/report the facts?
This guy should have been jailed from the time he was released from the hospital, without bond.
Idiot.
Your twin? The smarter one?
Unfortunately the police have this thing called “proof” that they need. You can’t just arrest someone based on emotions and probability. The police want to make sure they got everything just right so some dirt bag lawyer can’t pick apart their case. Like someone else posted, the police are accepting applications if you think you can do better.
Scientific evidence takes time to process. So by your logic they should of just arrested him and hoped they got a conviction that night? Does Casey Anthony ring a bell? Since you all think you can do a better job, the state police and sheriff’s office are accepting applications.
If you read up on the incident you would know he was arrested after the accident right away.
The good news is that he’s being held without bond.
Juwan be jugone!
Nope. He was released on PR.
Foremost the idiot who tried to blame a young girl who was working 2 jobs and going to college to become a police officer sitting at a RED LIGHT? come on. This was a beautiful girl that touched so many lives and left this life too soon. Her family is devastated beyond words. Watch your comments. Her mother, father, brother and sisters are reading this. Have some compassion. Please don’t forget about the moron in the passenger seat. Logan Shiflett. He was right there pounding beers at Green Turtle and Vinos and drinking in the truck. He is just as guilty!!And all the while we are being lied to by the fire chief at the Newburg Fire Dept and of Charles County that they were suspended. They killed that lovely young girl that was better than they would ever be and they are allowed to remain at the fire station. Raise your voices people. These boys murdered Taylor and they are still allowed to remain at the Newburg Fire Dept. disgusting. I hope he gets 10 years and thinks about what he has done every day of his miserable life
If I’m just as guilty, where are my charges. Can’t suspend someone for something they didn’t do or cause.
There you go again. Stinking behind the anonymous
Coward
The person stopped on roadway should be charged for leaving the scene she is just as guilty because had it not been for her drunk driver or not the accident may have not occurred. Also what ever bar he left last Bartenders should be held liable as well for knowing someone is impaired and continuing to serve them alcohol.You are suppose to cut them off! Flat out say “Sorry buddy, you’ve had too much.” Do your job right and keep people safe. Bartenders create drunk drivers they don’t show up that way and if they do don’t serve them. You clearly know they have to drive away.
Bartenders don’t tell people to drive their car to the bars…. He made that decision all on his own knowing very well how he was going to get home. She can’t control what he does when he leaves her place of work… Ever think that maybe she couldn’t tell he was too drunk? Majority of people do a pretty good job at hiding how drunk they are. Maybe if this happens to one of your loved ones you will learn to feel some remorse and wake up. It’s people like you who bring down our society. Congrats
Why didn’t she stop serving them alcohol or call the Police, Taylor stopped because a third driver was stopped in the roadway. Daniel will be thinking about it everyday of his life – what makes you think he won’t be.
Get this straight please. She was stopped behind a van that was stopped at solid RED LIGHT!This isn’t just randomly stopped in the middle of the road. Why are you trying to make excuses for a peroson that was driving over twice the legal limit of alcohol. She is dead. He is alive.
And he doesn’t care about her, about her family , about us that get a punch in the stomach every morning we wake up and we realize again that we will never see her again. Where is the remorse? From the driver or the passenger? This shows what lack of character they both have. Still making excuses. Can’t take the consequences. Sickening.
Were they suspended without pay?
The bartender was suspended without continuing to live
You need to get your facts straight! The young girl WAS AT A TRAFFIC LIGHT!!! a solid red light. Taylor was waiting at the red light behind her. Innocently. Those two way over the legal limit, Like way over; smashed into her doing almost 70 miles an hour! Killed that wonderful child. So full of life. So much to give. She was WORKING and they followed her out of her work and they approached her in the parking lot. Then they followed her home and were so drunk that they were either on their phones or just being stupid. They hit her without even applying the brakes.
How dare you try to blame it on her. She did nothing wrong. Those two volunteer fire fighters that know better. That respond to these calls. That see what drinking and driving can do. They did this. They are the only ones to blame. Get the facts straight. Do not try to cast blame on the innocent to make up for their decision to get in their truck and take a life. Period.
So fleeing the scene is now not a crime, over-serving someone alcohol is now not a crime – it takes many many poor decisions to contribute to a very very tragic accident like this.
I am sorry for the loss of this beautiful young lady Taylor, she was a refreshing spirit.
I truly hope this can be a teachable moment without animosity and hatred between all parties involved, compassion and love can hopefully move these families forward.
He gets to “relive a nightmare everyday” she wishes that she had the chance to live! He has no remorse. His family nor the Fire Dept ever reached out to the family and offered their condolences. Where is his mother. His father? They aren’t human beings that could say I’m so sorry for your loss? We are not all in the same community? What about the fire department? This happened in their county. Where is the reaching out to the family to do the classy thing and express to them their sincere condolences. Oh probably because these people have no compassion. No regrets. No empathy. You failed us Charles county volunteer fire dept. And you continue to fail is letting two murderers continue to be in your firehouse.
he knows troy what u expect
Who knows “Troy?” The driver that was arrested? The sheriff or Troy cannot stop charges you moron.
Butler has been in trouble multiple times for these kind of reckless actions. But yet gets out of trouble because they know sheriff and Daddy works at the fire department . Shows what a trouble maker he has been, and how the system is rigged.
How is this justice? He didn’t even get the maximum. Even the maximum is a joke and wouldn’t be enough. These judges are a joke and unfortunately the victims are the punchline.
Judge Amy J. Bragunier said she didn’t want to send him to jail but had to. Makes you wonder who she does want to send to jail.