Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Saves Ducklings from Storm Drain

While driving on Rosewick Road, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Haley Holt noticed some ducklings crossing the roadway. Slowing down to let them cross, she saw five of them go into the storm drain and become trapped.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, along with employees from the Charles County Public Works Roads Division and Animal Control, assisted Cadet Holt as she was able to rescue all the ducklings with a long-handled net.

Great job to Haley and everyone who helped in rescuing the ducklings!

