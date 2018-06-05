Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Assaulting Deputy

On April 15, 2018, Dep. J. Davis of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45000 block of Foxchase Drive in Lexington Park for a reported assault.

The victim advised Jennifer Joanne Knoefel, 43, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by biting and scratching the victim; visible injury was observed to the victim. During the investigation Knoefel did not follow direction, and attempted to walk away from officers on the scene; Knoefel also assaulted Dep. Davis and was arrested.

Knoefel was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree-LE Officer, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

