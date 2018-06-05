Leonardtown Man Arrested for Assault and Theft from McKay’s Store

On April 18, 2018, Deputy Bowie from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood, for a reported assault.
The victim advised Bryon Michael Bishop, 20, of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by throwing items at the victim; Bishop arranged to leave the residence, and then assaulted a separate victim who was transporting him from the residence.
While investigating the incident, Bishop became hostile and began to hinder the investigation. Bishop was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, and Obstructing/Hindering. During the course of this investigation, Bishop was linked to an earlier reported burglary to the McKay’s located on Hollywood Road.
Bishop was subsequently charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Ball.
He probably went in there to pick his cake up from the bakery and seen how jacked up it was. He probably then proceeded to flip out on everyone.
Word! “Happy Berfday Byeron”, just wasn’t cutting it!
That’s a dude?
It is the twenty first century and I thought the same.
Young Julia Roberts! She/he is gonna be real popular in the joint. Slim best stock up on chapstick and lube from the commissary!
Man?
20 yo young man shouldn’t be acting like a 2 yo…grow the heck up and get a job….
dawnn She is ugly!! She just wasted her life!!!