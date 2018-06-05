Leonardtown Man Arrested for Assault and Theft from McKay’s Store

On April 18, 2018, Deputy Bowie from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood, for a reported assault.

The victim advised Bryon Michael Bishop, 20, of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by throwing items at the victim; Bishop arranged to leave the residence, and then assaulted a separate victim who was transporting him from the residence.

While investigating the incident, Bishop became hostile and began to hinder the investigation. Bishop was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, and Obstructing/Hindering. During the course of this investigation, Bishop was linked to an earlier reported burglary to the McKay’s located on Hollywood Road.

Bishop was subsequently charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Deputy Ball.

