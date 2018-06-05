Known to family and friends as Lamar and to work colleagues as Cal, Calbreith Lamar Simpson was born on September 14th, 1937 in Augusta, Georgia. He proudly let you know that it was also the birthplace of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Calbreith Lamar died on May 22nd, 2018 of vascular dementia and Alzheimers at Casey House Montgomery Hospice in Rockville, Maryland. Before entering hospice in May, he lived with his family. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm for the memorial service at Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glennallen Ave, Wheaton, MD.

He is survived by his mother, Alyce Louise Warren Simpson and his siblings Jacie Simpson Fortes, Norma Simpson, Marion Simpson and Michael Simpson as well as his two children Kimberly (Simpson) Olivares and Calbreith Kristopher Simpson.

Calbreith is predeceased by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Ann Wilson Simpson, his Aunt Norma Warren and his two brothers John Simpson and James Simpson.

Mr. Simpson had an extensive and impressive career in the field of healthcare administration. In his most recent position prior to retirement, Cal Simpson served as Regional Executive for the American Hospital Association. He retired from the AHA in 2007. In addition, he worked as a Vice President for the District of Columbia Hospital Association from 1982 to 1992. He started his career in the US Army in 1952 where he ascended to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel until officially retiring from the Army in 1982. He served in various healthcare related positions in the army including the Surgeon General’s Office, the Pentagon and the Army Medical Corps.

Calbreith Lamar Simpson graduated from Lucy C. Laney High School well admired by his teachers and peers. He graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio in 1959 with a degree in Accounting where he served in the ROTC program and was a member of The National Society of Pershing Rifles. After moving to the DC area, Cal completed a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Trinity Washington University in the District of Columbia.

He was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and served as Board Member of for the Washington, DC non-profit called the Green Door as well as serving as a volunteer for the USO for many years. Cal was a Redskins football fan, an avid golf fan and enjoyed traveling in the US and abroad.

Calbreith Lamar Simpson was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague. More importantly than that, he was simply a great and gracious human being. His legacy and memory will live on in the hearts and lives of each of the people who remain after his passing. Our lives are immensely better for having had him in it.

Donations can be made to the following charities: Easter Seals of DC/MD/VA, Alzheimer’s Foundation, Casey House (Montgomery Hospice).